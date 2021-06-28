Kayaker picking up trash spots plastic bin — with a human leg inside, Ohio police say

A kayaker discovered a human leg in a plastic bin at Alum Creek Lake in Ohio, cops say. Google Maps screenshot

A kayaker doing a good deed Monday at an Ohio lake got more than he bargained for when he came across a gruesome discovery.

The man found a human leg in a plastic bin at Alum Creek Lake, spurring police presence at the Columbus-area reservoir, Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin said. A few hours later, investigators said they found more human remains in the tote.

The discovery was made just after 8 a.m. Monday, Martin said. The kayaker said he “picks up trash on a regular basis” and found the bin floating in a secluded area near the shore, according to the sheriff.

“As he approached the floating tote, it appeared to have a human leg exposed from that,” Martin said in a news briefing livestreamed by WBNS.

The kayaker called the sheriff’s office and deputies responded to the lake along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff said. It’s unclear whom the leg belonged to or how long it was in the water.

The plastic bin was towed out of the lake because of its weight, Martin said. Authorities initially did not know what else was inside of the bin.

Investigators discovered Monday afternoon a man’s body was in the tote, according to WSYX. He has not been positively identified.

Alum Creek Lake is a man-made reservoir in Delaware County about 20 miles north of Columbus.