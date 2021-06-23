Officer fired over racist comments he posted in Facebook argument, Michigan cops say

A Michigan police officer has been fired over racist Facebook comments. Screengrab from Google.

A veteran police officer was fired this week after racist comments he allegedly made during an argument on Facebook were shared with his department in Michigan.

Anwar Khan was fired from the Warren Police Department on Tuesday, following a rapid internal affairs investigation, Michigan Radio reported.

“It’s about public trust, you know. It doesn’t matter if you’re on duty or off duty, this behavior simply is wrong ... and it really creates a great strain on our relationship with the community here,” Warren Police Department Commissioner Bill Dwyer said, the outlet reported.

Khan’s attorney did not respond to Michigan Radio’s request for comment.

A woman who Khan was arguing with online took screenshots of the comments and filed a complaint with the department earlier this month.

“You all are lost,” Khan allegedly writes, referring to Black people. “Every kids ambition is to either be a rapper or a basketball player or a drug dealer.”

He concludes with this: “Glad I wasn’t born b&@ck. I would kill myself!”

Khan had been under scrutiny by his own department before, the Detroit Free Press reported. While off-duty on the Fourth of July last year, he was accused of attacking a man and a woman at a home in Washington Township.

Khan was later charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, refusing to provide a DNA sample, and two domestic violence charges, the Detroit Free Press reported. However, he was acquitted of those charges and later “returned to the force,” the outlet reported.

Khan, then a 20-year veteran of the department, had “an excellent work record,” Dwyer, the police commissioner, said at the time.