Forced by judge to surrender rifle, McCloskey has a new one

Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey walk out of the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, June 17, 2021, with their lawyer Joel Schwartz, right. The St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges and agreed to give up the weapons they used during the confrontation. (Joel Currier/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) AP

St. Louis lawyer and U.S. Senate candidate Mark McCloskey may have been forced to give up his old semi-automatic rifle, but now, he has a new one.

McCloskey on Saturday posted on Twitter of photo of himself posing with an AR-15 at a gun store. “Check out my new AR!” he wrote.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, received national attention last June when they waved guns at racial injustice protesters who ventured near their St. Louis mansion. Both were indicted on felony weapons charges. Several leading Republicans came to their defense, including then-President Donald Trump.

Last week, both Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in a plea agreement. He was fined $750 and she was fined $2,000. St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason also ordered them to surrender the weapons that were displayed at protesters, and he ordered the weapons destroyed.

Mark McCloskey announced in May he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.