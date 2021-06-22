Chiropractor charged with sex crimes as Virginia police urge accusers to come forward

A Virginia chiropractor is facing sexual battery charges, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A chiropractor is facing sexual battery charges as Virginia police ask potential accusers to come forward.

Michael Pollock, 66, wasn’t at his “usual treatment space” when the alleged sex crimes occurred, the Richmond Police Department said Monday in a news release.

No attorney information was listed for Pollock, and a person believed to be him didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Monday.

The chiropractor was brought into custody last week in connection with an incident that took place at a northwest Richmond workplace on May 17, officials said. Since Pollock normally works from a location in nearby North Chesterfield, police urged accusers from that office to contact them.

“Following the arrest of a chiropractor from an assault incident last month, Richmond Police detectives are asking for anyone who may have experienced assault by the chiropractor to contact detectives,” the department said in its news release.

Accusers from the North Chesterfield office are encouraged to call police at 804-748-1251. People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712.

Pollock, a North Chesterfield resident, is charged with object sexual penetration and multiple counts of aggravated sexual battery, officials said.