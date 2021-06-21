Year-old fireworks explode in truck and critically injure driver, Pennsylvania cops say

Police in Pennsylvania say a man was critically injured after fireworks exploded in his truck. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fireworks purchased a year ago exploded in a man’s truck Sunday, causing serious injuries, Pennsylvania police said.

Neighbors and witnesses to the explosion in an Emmaus neighborhood detailed how extensive the 35-year-old victim’s injuries were.

“He didn’t have a hand anymore, literally gone, nothing there,” neighbor Jeff Benner told WFMZ. “He was beat up, had various holes in his abdomen and was bleeding profusely.”

Emmaus police said civilians helped first responders apply a tourniquet to the man’s arm following the explosion at about 9:30 p.m.

He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in “critical condition,” police said.

The victim, who police did not name, was sitting inside a parked Ram 1500 pick-up truck when the fireworks detonated, police said.

Adam Beers told The Morning Call he heard the “thunderous” explosion and the man’s screams before he ran outside. He said the man’s windows were blown out of his truck.

“He was kneeling over and I could see he was missing a hand,” Beers said. “They were trying to have him calm down and they eventually got him in the ambulance. It wasn’t something I would expect to see here on a Sunday night.”

Officers requested the help of the Allentown Bomb Squad, which determined the truck did not have any additional fireworks.

It’s unclear why the fireworks exploded in the man’s truck. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation, The Morning Call reported.

Emmaus is about 50 miles north of Philadelphia.