New York’s COVID-19 positive test rate drops to lowest in nation as state hits 20 million vaccine mark

NEW YORK — New York state’s average coronavirus test rate dropped again Saturday to the lowest mark in the entire nation as it crossed the 20 million vaccine mark.

The state’s weekly average dipped to just 0.44%, which Johns Hopkins University’s tracker put as the lowest of the 50 states. The daily positive test rate was even lower, suggesting the average will likely keep going down.

“New York has the nation’s lowest 7-day average positivity rate, but it’s going to take more vaccinations to get us across the finish line,” Gov. Cuomo said.

There were just 533 new COVID-19 cases logged statewide Friday out of more than 140,000 tests.

About 681 New Yorkers were hospitalized, a dip of about 4% in a single day.

Eleven people died of coronavirus.

Slightly more than 20 million vaccines have now been administered in the state. Nearly 70% of adults have received at least one shot and 60% are fully vaccinated.