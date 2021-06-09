Texas military base warns of active shooter, tells personnel to take cover

Joint Base San Antonio said Wednesday afternoon there is an active shooter on base. KSAT screenshot

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland warned Wednesday afternoon of an active shooter on base and advised personnel to take necessary precautions.

“All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover,” the military base tweeted at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday.

The details of the alleged shooting remain unclear.

Joint Base San Antonio is a military facility under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Air Force 502d Air Base Wing. Fort Sam Houston is also a part of the base.

This story will be updated.