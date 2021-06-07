Kayaker rescued after 2,400-mile solo journey from California to Hawaii goes wrong

Cyril Derreumaux left Sausalito, California May 31 for a solo journey to Hawaii and was rescued about 70 miles west of Santa Cruz, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Facebook

A kayaker who embarked on a trek from California to Hawaii was rescued about 70 miles from Santa Cruz, California, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.

Cyril Derreumaux, a Larkspur resident, departed Sausalito on May 31 for a solo excursion with the goal of arriving in Honolulu in 60 to 70 days, McClatchy News previously reported.

On Saturday, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders said they got a report from Derreumaux, saying he had almost capsized and lost GPS capability “due to heavy weather.”

A helicopter crew arrived Sunday morning to rescue Derreumaux and return to Air Station San Francisco, according to a news release.

“Recognizing that the situation was beyond his capabilities and calling for assistance allowed our crews to reach him in time for a successful rescue,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll, a Coast Guard spokesperson. “This shows that even experienced mariners with proper safety equipment can get into trouble on the ocean, which is why having the right equipment and knowing when and how to use it is so important.”

Officials said Derreumaux was in “good condition with no medical concerns.”

Derreumaux detailed the treacherous journey in a Facebook post, saying that he lost GPS signal and water started entering the kayak due to weather conditions.

“In a few moments my kayak was positioned almost parallel to the axis of the waves, and I found myself violently tossed from side to side, along with all the equipment that was stored in the cabin,” he wrote. “Attempts to get out to more accurately assess the condition of the sea anchor and to resolve the issue were unsuccessful and resulted in water entering my cabin.”

Derreumaux said he made the difficult choice to call for help.

“As night had just fallen, it was clear that the situation was not sustainable: Inability to eat, drink, sleep, communicate easily with my team ashore,” he continued. “With my land support crew, we then reported the situation I was in to the U.S. Coast Guard to jointly explore all possible options.”

Derreumaux said he’s determined to make the journey someday.

“Morale is good, I still have my passion for this adventure intact, and I am still determined to make it happen... I won’t give up!!!” he wrote.

A solo kayaker has only once completed the voyage from California to Hawaii — back in 1987, the Los Angeles Times reported. It took San Diego native Ed Gillet 63 days.