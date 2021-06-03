Driver takes car from scene of crash – then he’s killed by semi, Indiana sheriff says

Cordell Jackson Jr. of Indianapolis took a vehicle at a crash scene before a semi killed him on Interstate 65 in Bartholomew County, Indiana, officials say. Photo from Sheriff Matt Myers on Facebook.

A man killed by a semi on an Indiana interstate had just taken another driver’s vehicle from the scene of a crash moments earlier, officials say.

Cordell Jackson Jr., 39, left the scene of a crash Wednesday night in a Chevy Equinox driven by a man who stopped to help after Jackson wrecked his own Equinox on Interstate 65 south of Indianapolis, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers told The Republic.

Then Jackson wrecked the bystander’s vehicle about half a mile away and ran into oncoming traffic, and a semi fatally hit him, WISH reported.

The crash shut down the interstate as authorities investigated the back-to-back crashes.

Myers told The Republic that it’s possible Jackson, who was from Indianapolis, mistook the bystander’s Equinox for his vehicle.

“We don’t want to say he intentionally stole it,” Myers told the newspaper.

The sheriff’s office said it’s unclear why Jackson ran onto I-65, WXIN reported.

The semi driver didn’t appear to be intoxicated but was taken to a hospital for a blood draw as part of the investigation, WXIN reported.