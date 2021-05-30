Women on the run after nail-salon worker is shot during bill dispute, Texas cops say

Two women are on the run after a shooting at a nail salon in Texas, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A nail salon worker in Texas was shot Saturday during a confrontation over a bill, police say.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted around 6:45 p.m. that officials had responded to the Katy nail salon where a worker had been shot.

Two women had just received a service at the salon and got upset about their bill, officials told KTRK.

The worker was shot in the chest, according to KHOU.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Jason Spencer with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KTRK. “Whoever would do something like this [is] obviously a dangerous person. We need to get them in custody.”

The worker is reportedly in stable condition, per KHOU.

Police said the two women fled the salon. They have not yet been found.

Shooting on S. Mason Rd: incident occurred at a nail salon. An employee at the salon has been shot. Two female suspects have fled the scene. #hounews https://t.co/4y8LpBvqYo — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 30, 2021

Katy is just west of Houston.

