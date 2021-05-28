Secluded California mansion on market for $4.8M boasts breathtaking views. Look inside

Perched on a mountain side, the Los Angeles mansion offers generous valley views. Screen grab from Realtor.com

For those looking for a little peace and quiet above the bustling streets of Los Angeles, a private mansion perched on a mountainside has hit the market for $4.8 million.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 5,191-square-foot residence sits onnearly 34 acres, so it’s a little bit of a walk before you encounter a neighbor. While it has a number of standout features, the real draw is epic views from nearly every window and balcony of the mansion.

“The views are absolutely unparalleled especially at this 2600 foot elevation above the city,” the listing said. “Take in sweeping views of the valley and twinkling city lights, ships sailing off the Orange County and Los Angeles coast lines, the fireworks at Disneyland... see Mt Palomar in the distance, and incredible views of Mt. Baldy and Wrightwood.”

Some of the highlighted features of the bunker-like property is its solar panels and “a passive solar design that employs skylights and walls of glass to minimize energy use,” Dirt reported.

It also comes with its own private helicopter pad.

“The semi-remote mountaintop location means you’re nearly an hour outside of L.A. by car, a drag for commuting,” Dirt said. “But those pesky cars can be avoided altogether, provided you’ve got the funds — the property will transfer with its own helipad, installed by the current owner, who owns and frequently travels via his own helicopter.”

The home is comprised of three separate wings, which contain the living room, library, game room, office space and the bedrooms. Of course, there are multiple decks to take in the iridescent beauty of those L.A. sunsets.

