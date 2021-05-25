Rare ‘Octagon Home’ from the 1800s lists for $8.6 million in California. Look inside

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

A historic landmark gem on Russian Hill has just hit the San Francisco market. The estate known as the Feusier Octagon House, which was built in 1858, is listed for a cool $8.7 million.

The house, which was deemed a historical landmark, is one of only two houses remaining in San Francisco built on the octagon plan Screen grab from Realtor.com

“In the 1850s, the time the property was constructed, octagon houses were in vogue, thanks in large part to the book ‘A Home for All; Or, The Gravel Wall and Octagon Mode of Building’ by Orson Squire Fowler, according to San Francisco’s planning commission,” the Wall Street Journal said. “Mr. Fowler linked a person’s well-being with the shape and construction of their home and believed that building homes in the shape of an octagon would provide for better light and ventilation.”

Thus, the Octagon architecture trend was born, and the Feusier house and others like it followed the guidelines of the Fowler book, the WSJ reported. It is one of the two surviving houses in the city built on the Octagon plan, according to NoeHill in San Francisco.

“The first known occupant of the house was George L. Kenny, whose grandson Robert W. Kenny was Attorney General of California from 1943 to 1947,” NoeHill said.

The 5,267-square-foot abode has 4 bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms across three levels, with the top floor being the octagonal cupola, the listing on Realtor.com said. There is also a detached carriage house with a separate studio-like space that measures 330 square-feet.

