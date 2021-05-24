Tristan Thompson - NBA player, Kardashian boyfriend - selling CA mansion for $7.9M

The lavish Encino estate was originally listed in 2020 for $8.5 million.

It’s been quite a year for Boston Celtics power forward Tristan Thompson – and it’s only May. Recently, it was announced that he and Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his daughter, are back together after a cheating scandal sent their relationship sailing.

But as he faces yet another alleged scandal involving the realty TV personality, he has also relisted his posh Encino mansion for $600,000 less than what he originally listed it for in 2020.

The Los Angeles estate is back on the market for $7.9 million.

“Modern farmhouse estate nestled privately south of the boulevard in Encino provides the ultimate luxury,” the listing on Realtor.com said. “9864 square feet of luxurious living space with 7 spacious bedrooms and 7 1/2 bathrooms. Grand entry boasts ultra high ceilings and checkered marble tile welcomes you to the dazzling dining room with brass built-ins and a formal living room with marble fireplace and private patio.”

The main house has 5 bedrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms while the impressive 1,580 square-foot guesthouse tacks on another two bedrooms along with a bathroom and kitchenette.

There is also a wine cellar, library and home theater, Dirt reported.

Recently, Thompson sold his lakeside Ohio home – the one where he and Kardashian lived while he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers – for $2.1 million, People said.

The house was originally listed for $3.25 million in December, McClatchy News reported.

Boston Celtics' Tristan Thompson (13) in the second half of a basketball game against the Miami Heat, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Boston.

Thompson off-the-court woes have seemed to overshadow his on-the-court happenings. Currently, the Celtics are facing off against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and are looking to bounce back on Tuesday after losing Game 1 104-93.