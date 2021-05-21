Gunshot kills boy in Southern California road rage attack

A 6-year-old boy seated in the backseat of his mother’s car on a Southern California freeway was shot to death by another motorist on Friday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. on the northbound side of State Route 55 in the city of Orange.

“It was an isolated road rage incident between the mom and another driver from a white sedan,” California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera told KTLA-TV at the scene.

“Not sure if there were any passengers in that white sedan but apparently there was a shot fired from that sedan into the silver car and unfortunately the child that was seated in the right rear seat was struck,” he said.

The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name was not immediately released.

The freeway was shut down for hours as about a dozen investigators slowly walked the lanes looking for evidence.

The CHP asked for assistance from any drivers who were on that section of freeway between 7:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., especially if their vehicles have dash cams.