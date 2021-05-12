Joan Rivers’ NY penthouse listed for $38M. The problem? It’s ‘haunted.’ Look inside

The late comedian once said that her apartment’s style was “Louis XIV meets Fred and Ginger.” Screen grab from Dolly Lenz Real Estate

A lavish penthouse on the Upper East Side that was once owned by the late comedian Joan Rivers has hit the market for $38 million. While the home is in an ideal location and has ridiculous views, it comes with a caveat:

It’s rumored to be haunted.

Interior Screen grab from Dolly Lenz Real Estate

Rivers, who lived in the triplex for 28 years, said in a 2009 episode of “Celebrity Ghost Stories” that an aggressive ghost named “Mrs. Spencer” lived in the penthouse and recounted the story of her first encounter with the apparition.

Interior Screen grab from Dolly Lenz Real Estate

Other than that, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home offers a great deal to a potential buyer.

Office Screen grab from Dolly Lenz Real Estate

“Steps from Fifth Avenue, the full service Pre-War Condominium was designed by renowned architect Horace Trumbauer in the neo-French Classic style,” the listing on Dolly Lenz Real Estate said. “The 42-foot wide mansion is one of the few remaining examples of the architect’s ‘great houses’ in New York. A private elevator entry hall leads to a dramatic two-story gallery which adjoins a light-flooded living room, each with a wood-burning fireplace. These superb reception rooms, ideally suited for entertaining, are distinguished by soaring 23’ ceilings and elegant parquet-de-Versailles flooring. The original architectural detail was painstakingly restored by museum-trained artisans.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Dolly Lenz Real Estate

The condo originally sold in 2015 for $28 million following the death of Rivers, Variety reported.

FILE - This Oct. 5, 2009 file photo shows Joan Rivers posing as she presents “Comedy Roast with Joan Rivers “ during the 25th MIPCOM (International Film and Programme Market for TV, Video, Cable and Satellite) in Cannes, southeastern France. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File) LIONEL CIRONNEAU AP

Rivers, who was then an unknown comedian working at numerous New York comedy clubs, shot to stardom in the 1960s after appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” She went on to become one of the faces of comedy through decades of hard work. She died on Sept. 4, 2014.