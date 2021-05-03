Search underway for 2-year-old abducted from Virginia church nursery, police say

An Amber Alert was issued for Noah Trout, who officials say was abducted from a church nursery in Virginia. Giles County Sheriff's Office

An Amber Alert was issued after a 2-year-old boy was abducted from a church nursery in Virginia on Sunday, officials said.

Noah Trout was inside Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead at about noon when an unidentified person led him from the building, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office said. The area is roughly 60 miles west of Roanoke and near the West Virginia border.

“The child is believed to be in extreme danger,” Virginia officials said in an Amber Alert.

A search is underway for Noah, who has blonde hair, blue eyes and a birthmark on the back of his neck. He was last seen wearing an orange jacket and a blue shirt with a houndstooth necktie graphic, according to the FBI’s Richmond office.

Officials shared a photo that shows an unknown woman wearing a blue jacket, jeans and a beanie hat. The Virginia State Police, which said in an earlier post that there was a male suspect in the case, didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for information on Monday morning.

Law enforcement seek an unknown female subject in the abduction of 2-yr old Noah Gabriel Trout. Last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans & black beanie. If you have seen her please call 911, the GCSO at 540-696-6013 or 540-921-3842 or #FBIRichmond at 804-261-1044. pic.twitter.com/Q9AG3srDME — FBI Richmond (@FBIRichmond) May 3, 2021

Riverview Baptist Church said it canceled Sunday evening services and asked for prayers for the family of the missing toddler. A “suspicious vehicle” had been near the church’s parking lot, the church said in a Facebook post.

Officials said Noah could be with two people in a dark-colored van or SUV that has an Army sticker attached to it. The vehicle might have been traveling toward West Virginia, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Anyone who sees Noah is asked to call 911, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 540-696-6013 or FBI Richmond at 804-261-1044.

Deputies are expected to give an update in the case at an 11:30 a.m. news conference.