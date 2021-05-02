Deck collapses during birthday party, sending 11 to hospital, Tennessee officials say

More than 40 people fell and 11 were taken to the hospital after a deck collapsed during a birthday party in Tennessee, officials say. Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security

Eleven people were taken to a hospital after a deck collapsed during a birthday party in Tennessee over the weekend, officials say.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, someone called 911 to report that more than 40 people had fallen from the collapsed deck at Zoi’s Restaurant at Harbor Lights Marina in Soddy-Daisy, according to a news release from the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call and reported multiple injuries and requested assistance from other agencies, the release says.

The Soddy-Daisy Fire Department responded, and emergency management sent five ambulances.

Eleven people were taken to the hospital, including two with critical injuries, officials say.

“Damages are unknown at this time,” the release says. “Hamilton County Building Codes has been notified and will inspect the deck to find the cause of the collapse.”

No other information was released as of Sunday morning.

Soddy-Daisy is in eastern Tennessee, about 17 miles north of Chattanooga.