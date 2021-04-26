National

Steven Seagal lists Arizona estate for $3.4 million. Look inside the bulletproof home

Seagal’s bulletproof compound has hit the Scottsdale market.
Action superstar and black belt martial artist Steven Seagal has put his 12-acre desert estate, with breathtakingly wild views, on the Scottsdale, Arizona, market for $3.4 million.

Seagal house #2.jpg
View Screen grab from Realtor.com

And yes, it’s bulletproof.

Seagal house #4.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The estate overlooks Desert Mountain and the valley beyond through floor-to-ceiling bulletproof windows!” the listing on Realtor.com said. “The exterior of the home is expressed in natural stone, glass and copper. Meandering patios and balconies provide access to unparalleled views.”

Seagal house #5.jpg
Patio Screen grab from Realtor.com

Along with four bedrooms, the home also has a theater, flex-rooms, a guest home with a full kitchen, stone pillars, samurai statues and floor-to-ceiling bulletproof windows because, well, you never know.

Seagal house #6.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Out back there is an infinity pool and spa.

Seagal house #12.jpg
Pool Screen grab from Realtor.com

The “Hard to Kill” actor bought the 8,973-square-foot compound in 2010 for $3.5 million, the Los Angeles Times reported. Over the years, Seagal placed the estate on the market, the most recent time in 2019.

Seagal house #9.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com


According to the New York Post, Seagal also owns homes in Colorado, Los Angeles, Louisiana and Russia.

AP18216718089555.jpg
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2015, file photo, actor Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference, while attending an opening ceremony for a research and development center in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File) Ivan Sekretarev AP

Seagal is best known for starring in multiple action movies that highlight his martial arts skill-set, such as “Above the Law” and “Under Siege.” He’s also choreographed movie fight scenes for A-list actors, Biography said.

