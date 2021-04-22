April’s supermoon is called the ‘Pink Moon’ — but not because of its color. Here’s why

April’s full moon Monday and will be a supermoon, NASA said. It’s called the “Pink Moon” because April is the time of year when a native wildflower blooms pink. Associated Press file

April’s full moon is called the “Pink Moon” — but not for the reason you might think.

The moon will appear full Monday, April 26, but it probably won’t look pink, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Things like clouds and pollution are what can make the moon appear a different color, Forbes reported.

“it probably won’t be pink at all,” Forbes reported. “The hue of the moon typically depends on atmospheric conditions wherever you’re viewing it from.”

If it’s not for the color of the moon, then why the name?

The moniker comes from Native American groups who coined April’s full moon after the time of year when a wildflower would bloom, The Old Farmer’s Almanac reported. The bloom would appear pink, inspiring the name for the Pink Moon.

“April’s full Moon often corresponded with the early springtime blooms of a certain wildflower native to eastern North America,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac reported. “Phlox subulata—commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox—which also went by the name ‘moss pink.’”

The moon’s name isn’t the only thing that will make the lunar spectacle stand out. NASA said the Pink Moon will be a supermoon.

Supermoons happen when the moon is very close to Earth. There are different definitions for what is considered to be a supermoon, but NASA said April’s is one of two supermoons that will happen in 2021. The next supermoon will be May 26.

“What has caught the public’s attention in recent decades are full supermoons, as these are the biggest and brightest full Moons for the year,” according to NASA.