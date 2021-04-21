School district ends boys’ nail polish ban after Texas student says he was suspended

Clyde Consolidated Independent School District in Texas removed a policy banning boys from wearing nail polish after Trevor Wilkinson says he was suspended. Screengrab from KRBC.

A Texas school district has ended a policy banning boys from wearing nail polish after a student said he was suspended.

The Clyde Consolidated Independent School District school board approved a new dress code policy for the upcoming school year that eliminates gender-specific rules, the Abilene Reporter-News reported.

The outgoing dress code policy has different rules for boys and girls, among them the ban on nail polish for male students.

Trevor Wilkinson, a Clyde High School senior, said he was punished with in-school suspension last year for wearing polish, according to a Change.org petition with more than 400,000 signatures that he created to change the policy.

“I am very proud of my school for this,” Wilkinson told KRBC. “I’m glad that we finally got to this point and I think that it’s inclusive for everyone.”

The school board unanimously passed the new policy on Monday, KRBC reported.

Superintendent Kenny Berry said the district formed a committee of employees, parents and students to create the policy, the Abilene Reporter-News reported.

“Different trends come up and changes come about,” Berry told the newspaper. “Moving forward each year, we’ll utilize a type of committee ... to bring this recommendation to the board, just go over what we have and make sure that it still works and is still applicable.”

The school district is east of Abilene.