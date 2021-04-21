George Floyd’s brother on Las Vegas Raiders tweet: ‘Let’s take this breath together’

Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, reacts during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. AP

Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, released a statement Wednesday regarding a controversial tweet posted by the Las Vegas Raiders following the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on all three counts for killing George Floyd last year.

Many in the sports world reacted to the verdict, including the Raiders, who were criticized for a tweet that was authored by owner Mark Davis.

“That’s my tweet. That was me,” Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I don’t want anyone in the organization taking heat. I take full responsibility for that.”

Philonise Floyd addressed the criticism aimed at the NFL owner’s decision to not delete the tweet.

“On behalf of our family, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Las Vegas Raiders organization and its leadership for their support of our family and for our nation’s ongoing pursuit of justice and equality for all,” Philonise Floyd said in a statement.

“Now, more than ever, we must come together as one and continue on in this fight. For the first time in almost a year, our family has taken a breath. And I know that goes for so many across the nation and globe, as well. Let’s take this breath together in honor of my big brother who couldn’t. Let’s do it for George.”