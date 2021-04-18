Girl, 7, fatally shot inside vehicle at Chicago McDonald’s drive-thru

CHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl died Sunday after she was shot inside a vehicle in a drive-thru lane at a McDonald’s restaurant on Chicago's West Side, according to Chicago police.

The girl and a 29-year-old man were each wounded around 4:15 p.m. at the restaurant in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city’s Homan Square neighborhood, police said, citing early reports.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the child as Jaslyn Adams, of Oak Park. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The girl was struck by multiple gunshots, while the man — whose relationship to the child wasn’t immediately known — was shot in his torso, police said.

Police at the scene used their squad car to rush the critically injured child to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The man was also taken to Stroger, where he was listed in serious condition.

No arrests had been made following the shooting, police said.

Outside the restaurant, a bullet-riddled Infiniti sedan where the victims were hurt remained in the drive-thru lane, partially on the curb. More than 38 bullet casing evidence markers sat behind the car while bystanders watched police work the scene from the sidewalk and adjacent shopping center parking lot.

Numerous bullet holes were clearly visible in the car’s rear window, back passenger side door and trunk.

“A baby got shot,” said a woman standing across the street from the scene as more than a dozen officers worked in the McDonald’s parking lot.