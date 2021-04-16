Former HBO executive Chris Albrecht sells California estate for $16M. Look inside

The media mogul who was responsible for ushering in such popular HBO shows like “The Sopranos,” “Sex and the City” and “The Wire” has sold his stylish Pacific Palisdes home for a pretty penny. Chris Albrecht, the former CEO of HBO and Starz, made $16.25 million off the sale of the elegant estate, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Gated and high-hedged for privacy, the white brick traditional main house offers a front-facing garage capable of accommodating three automobiles, a cavernous double-height entryway and custom interior decor that is ‘sophisticated but comfortable,’ per the listing,” Dirt said in February when Albrecht and wife Tina Trahan listed the property. “There are blonde hardwood floors, crystal chandeliers, spare contemporary interior furnishings and modern art inside the structure, plus six bedrooms and nine baths.”

Other features the home offers are a walk-in wine closet, home theater, primary suite with a spa-style bathroom, games room and even a separate guest house in the backyard.

“The sale wraps up a year-long effort that saw Albrecht first list the home at $18 million in 2020,” the L.A. Times said. “He still eked out a small profit compared to the $16 million he paid for the property when it was newly built in 2017, records show.”

FILE - In this April 1, 2015 file photo, Starz CEO Chris Albrecht attends the mid-season premiere of “Outlander” in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini AP

After starting out as an actor and comedian in New York City early in his career, Albrecht became widely known in the television industry as the man who made HBO what it is today when it comes to its programming, Notable Biographies said.

Zac Mostame with The Agency, Andreas Elsenhans with WEA and Marcy Roth with Douglas Elliman held the listing.