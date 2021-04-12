Texas softball pitcher faces 21 batters in college game. She struck them all out

Right-handed pitcher Hope Trautwein, who made North Texas history on Sunday, high-fives her teammates after the final out. Video screen grab from North Texas Twitter video @MeanGreenSB

It’s one thing to make school history, but a softball pitcher’s recent performance appears to have rewritten the NCAA record books.

University of North Texas pitcher Hope Trautwein struck out 21 batters during a seven-inning perfect game against Arkansas Pine Bluff Sunday.

Her performance is believed to be the first “NCAA Division I with every out being a strikeout,” The Associated Press reported. The Mean Green won the game 3-0.

The NCAA record book shows that two pitchers have struck out 21 batters in a seven-inning game, but neither were perfect games.

Trautwin now holds the North Texas and Conference USA Single-Game Strikeout record, according to Mean Green Sports. She also is the school’s career leader in ERA (2.21), saves (8) and lowest opponent batting average (.204).

“That was a great performance by Hope,” head coach Rodney DeLong said to the Mean Green school website. “Any time she gets the ball, she never surprises us with the success she has. She’s the hardest worker on our team, she brings it every day and she deserves all the credit and all the success in the world.”

Trautwin also struck out 21 batters in a game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, but she walked two and gave up one hit in a 3-0 win in February, Yahoo Sports reported.

A fellow Texan — Longhorn pitcher Cat Osterman — holds the NCAA record for perfect games with nine during her career in the early and mid-2000s.

Two pitchers have struck out 28 batters in a game, but those came in extra innings, records show.