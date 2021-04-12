‘You had the swag:’ Watch Texas singer wow ‘American Idol’ judges with Sinatra song

Rockwall, Texas, native Graham DeFranco advanced to the Top 16 on “American Idol” Sunday. American Idol

A North Texas singer called an “American Idol” underdog by one of the judges earned his spot in the show’s Top 16 on Sunday.

Graham DeFranco, a native of Rockwall, dazzled the judges Sunday with his cover of Frank Sinatra’s, “That’s Life.” Appearing comfortable behind the mic, DeFranco did the crooning legend justice and got the judges on their feet.

One of the judges, Luke Bryan, said DeFranco has a “timeless voice,” while Lionel Richie called his performance “infectious.”

“It was so fabulous. You had the swag, you had the attitude,” Richie said. “But I’m loving the fact that you’re really enjoying this ride. It’s a great ride.”

Last week, DeFranco covered a song by John Splithoff and also did a duet with Ben Rector.

But Sunday’s cover of Sinatra was “the best song” for DeFranco’s voice, judge Katy Perry said.

“It was so cool and comfortable and invited us all in,” Perry said. “I think you’re an underdog and everyone wants to root for you. You’ve got an incredible talent and I’m glad you’re starting to believe in it.”

Already in the Top 16, DeFranco will find out if he’s advanced to the Top 12 Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

He made it through to Hollywood in an episode that aired in February. The professional pilot said he has performed at coffee shops and open mics, but he had not consistently played in front of audiences.

“I don’t think I believe in myself enough yet,” DeFranco said at the time. The judges gave him tough love and told him to work on his confidence, which began to emerge more in his performance Sunday.