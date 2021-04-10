National

Toddler out of medical coma after Chicago road rage shooting

The Associated Press

Chicago police investigate the scene of a shooting where a 2-year-old boy was shot in the head while he was traveling inside a car near Grant Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Chicago police investigate the scene of a shooting where a 2-year-old boy was shot in the head while he was traveling inside a car near Grant Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia AP
CHICAGO

A toddler shot in the head while riding in a car on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive has been removed from a medically induced coma but remains in critical condition, a doctor said Saturday.

Kayden Swann remains on a ventilator to help with his breathing in Lurie Children’s Hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit, said Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, the unit's medical director and the hospital’s associate chief medical officer.

The 21-month-old boy “continues to demonstrate positive improvements,” Malakooti said.

The shooting occurred Tuesday near Grant Park on the city’s South Side. Police have said one driver would not let another enter a lane of traffic. Kayden was riding in a car driven by his grandfather. A woman jumped out of the car with the child and someone drove them to Northwestern Memorial Hospital before the boy was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The person who shot Kayden has not been arrested.

