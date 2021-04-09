National

$5.9 million estate in Connecticut has a frozen – but fun – secret. Take a look

The house rests on 13 private acres in Stamford, Connecticut
The house rests on 13 private acres in Stamford, Connecticut Screen grab from Realtor.com

Hidden across a serene and private 13 acres in Stamford, Connecticut, is a slick secret that any hockey player, or figure skater, would kill for: a full-sized indoor ice rink.

Ice Rink house #1.jpg
Ice rink Screen grab from Realtor.com

The rink comes complete with team benches, a lit scoreboard, and two locker rooms.

And yes, two live-in houses are also included in the $5.9 million price tag.

Ice Rink house #6.jpg
Ice rink Screen grab from Realtor.com

While the beauty of the house may render some speechless, the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” had plenty to say at the expense of the cool looking estate.

Ice Rink house #8.jpg
Ice rink Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Welcome to Connecticut. Hockey inside, lacrosse outside,” joked one user.

Ice Rink house #15.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I’m not buying it if it doesn’t come with the Zamboni. I won’t go through that again,” said another.

Ice Rink house #9.jpg
Locker room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This is what happens when a rich kid doesn’t get picked for the local hockey team. ‘Fine, we’ll make our own!!’” said one comment.

Ice Rink house #3.jpg
Gated pool Screen grab from Realtor.com

“That’s not a house with a hockey rink. That’s a hockey rink that has an attached apartment,” another wrote.

Ice Rink house #10.jpg
Zamboni Screen grab from Realtor.com

And, given the location, there was even an “Office” joke that would make Michael Scott smirk.

Ice Rink house #12.jpg
Gated pool Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Oh excellent, I can live there while I transfer branches at Dunder Mifflin.”

Ice Rink house #14.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

While the jokes fly, the property itself is no laughing matter (and yes, that Zamboni is included in the purchase). There are two guest houses, totaling six bedrooms and six-plus bathrooms, and even a gated pool for outdoor playing if gliding on ice isn’t your thing.

Ice Rink house #13.jpg
Guest house Screen grab from Realtor.com

That energy bill will probably be a different story altogether, however.

