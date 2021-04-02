Driver rams car into Taco Bell and bystanders after drive-thru assault, MD cops say

A driver crashed into a Taco Bell Wednesday in Maryland after a drive-thru worker was assaulted, cops say. Southern Maryland News Net video screenshot

A driver crashed a car into a Taco Bell this week in Maryland after one of the restaurant workers was assaulted through the drive-thru window, police say.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspects who fled the scene after crashing into people outside the restaurant in Waldorf, and then into the restaurant itself.

The people inside the vehicle got into an argument with a drive-thru worker around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. One of the suspects reportedly got out of the car and assaulted the worker before getting back in the vehicle.

The driver then drove around to the entrance of the restaurant.

A video posted to YouTube by Southern Maryland News Net shows the driver pulling up to the restaurant near six bystanders. The driver accelerates toward them and strikes several before crashing into the glass of the Taco Bell.

Warning: the video is graphic and contains graphic language.

Two people were treated by paramedics outside the restaurant, and another was taken to the hospital with non-life- threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver fled and the vehicle was found at a nearby house, according to the sheriff. Authorities are reviewing video evidence to identify the driver, and charges are pending.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the suspect involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 301-932-2222 or submit information online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com