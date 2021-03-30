After a flock of birds strike their plane, Utah Jazz players take to Twitter

No one was injured during the emergency landing Video screen grab from Fox 13

A plane carrying the Utah Jazz was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after hitting a flock of birds shortly after takeoff, multiple outlets including ESPN reported.

Here’s a look from @KSLChopper5 at fire crews escorting a Delta 757 across @slcairport. We don’t have a ton of info yet, but @flightradar24 shows the flight taking off and immediately returning to land. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/vL48pe4qPw — Sean Moody (@SeanMoodyPhoto) March 30, 2021

The team was on their way to Memphis, Tennessee where they are scheduled to play the Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The Athletic reported that no one was injured when the Boeing 737 struck the birds minutes after takeoff, and the pilot was able to turn around and land the plane safely at the same airport.

The plane landed without further incident



Everyone is safe, but shaken up



From talking to those on board, it sounds like everyone needs a day to kinda recover. But no word on when the next charter takes off for Memphis. The Jazz play the Grizzlies tomorrow night https://t.co/q6J8pwn7IA — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 30, 2021

Jazz players, including Donovan Mitchell, took to Twitter in order to share their relief to getting back on the ground without any further incident.