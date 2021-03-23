Fisherman drowns while trying to dock boat on Tennessee lake, officials say

A fisherman drowned on a Tennessee lake while trying to dock his boat over the weekend, officials say. Screen grab/Google Maps

A fisherman drowned over the weekend after he fell in a Tennessee lake while docking his boat, officials say.

Robert Brown, 49, and another man were fishing Sunday on Tellico Lake but decided to turn back because of “windy conditions,” according to a Monday news release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

They pulled up to a community dock in Tellico Village around 1:15 p.m., but as the pontoon boat neared the slip, the wind pushed it away, the agency says.

Brown then jumped off the boat and onto the dock to try and pull it back into the slip, the agency says. But as he did, he “fell into the water, went under, and never resurfaced.”

First responders with the Tellico Village Fire Dept., Loudoun County Rescue Squad and Loudoun County Marine Rescue were called to the dock and found Brown’s body around 3:30 p.m., the release says.

“TWRA offers prayers and condolences for Mr. Brown’s family and friends,” it says.

No other information had been released as of Tuesday morning.

Tellico Village is in eastern Tennessee, about 40 miles from Knoxville. The river is a popular fishing and boating spot.