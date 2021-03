The mother of Khant Ngar Hein weeps during his funeral in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Khant Ngar Hein, an 18-year old medical student, was fatally shot by security forces during an anti-crop protest on Sunday, March 14, in Tamwe, Yangon. Demonstrators in several areas of Myanmar protesting last month's seizure of power by the military held small, peaceful marches before dawn Tuesday, avoiding confrontations with security forces who have fatally shot scores of their countrymen in the past few days. (AP Photo) AP

MARCH 13 - 19, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Jacqueline Larma, Enric Marti and Patrick Sison.

