Kelly Clarkson slashes price on breathtaking Tennessee mansion to $6.95M. Have a look

The songstress’ estate was originally listed at $7.5 million. Screen grab from Realtor.com

The gorgeous Tennessee mansion owned by star Kelly Clarkson has been reduced in price from $7.5 million to $6.95 million, according to the listing on Realtor.com.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Variety reported that the property has been on and off the market since 2017 and originally, the 20,121 square-foot-stunner was listed at $8.7 million.

Foyer with dual staircases Screen grab from Realtor.com

While the eight bedroom, nine bathroom, two half-bath mansion comes with formal living and dining areas and a bar with a pool table, the exterior of the house is just as stunning — if not more so.

Sitting room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Tremendous iron gates at the tail end of a discreet wooded cul-de-sac swing open to a long drive that cuts across a lush carpet of tree-dotted lawn to a circular motor court with central fountain,” Variety said.

Outside Screen grab from Realtor.com

The pool and spa are “set into a broad stone terrace with panoramic through-the-trees river view,” Variety said. There is also an open-air structure for dining poolside, dome-roofed pavilion with a second, indoor spa. There’s also a brightly lit greenhouse, full playground and a sand volleyball court.

Playground Screen grab from Realtor.com

The listing on Realtor.com makes no secret that it’s Clarkson’s property on the market. The singer shared the home with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, whom she filed for divorce from in June, the New York Post reported. The couple have two children together.

Host Kelly Clarkson speaks at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The Fort Worth native rose to fame in 2002 after winning the first season of “American Idol.” Currently, the Grammy Award winning singer serves as a host on “The Voice” and hosts the talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”