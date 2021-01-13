Will Trump be impeached or removed from office? Here’s what oddsmakers say

President Donald Trump could become the first commander-in-chief to be impeached twice when the U.S. House of Representatives votes Wednesday.

Democrats introduced one article of impeachment Monday against Trump for “incitement of insurrection” following last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

And oddsmakers give Trump a nearly 9-in-10 chance of being impeached following the chaotic events of last week. But the chance of Trump being removed from office is far smaller, betting odds show.

A mob in support of Trump stormed the Capitol Wednesday while Congress was in session, temporarily delaying the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over Trump and forcing the House and Senate to evacuate as Americans watched in shock.

Trump, who has repeatedly made unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, spoke to supporters at a “Save America Rally” on the National Mall just before the riot began.

More than 200 members of Congress have since cosponsored the article of impeachment, and at least five House Republicans have said they will vote to impeach Trump. No House Republicans voted to impeach Trump last year.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is also reportedly “pleased” about the impeachment effort, according to The New York Times, which reports the Kentucky Republican blames Trump for his party losing the majority in the U.S. Senate.

McConnell, according to the Times, “is pleased that Democrats are moving to impeach (Trump), believing that it will make it easier to purge him from the party.”

Odds of Trump being impeached, removed

But what do oddsmakers say about Trump’s possible impeachment — and if he could be removed from office?

The odds lean toward a second impeachment of Trump, which would set up a pivotal Senate vote.

US-Bookies.com lists odds of 1/8 that Trump will be impeached, implying a probability of 88.9%.

A simple majority vote of the 435 members of the House is needed to impeach Trump. A small but growing number of House Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-ranking GOP member in the House, have come out in support of impeaching Trump.

“There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” Cheney said in a statement.

But if Trump is impeached, will he be removed from office? Oddsmakers do not see that as likely.

SportsBetting.AG’s odds show an implied probability of 75% that Trump will remain president on Jan. 19 — a day before President-elect Biden takes office. The 1/6 odds through Gambling.com represent an 85.69% chance Trump will complete his term.

Removing Trump from office would require a two-thirds majority vote from the Senate.

There are 4/1 odds Trump will be ousted through impeachment, the 25th Amendment or personal resignation, according to Gambling.com.

Vice President Mike Pence wrote in a letter Tuesday he will note invoke the 25th Amendment, which can be issued if the president is deemed “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” by a majority of his Cabinet.

“The bookies suggest Trump is very likely to become the first U.S. president to be impeached twice, but they don’t have much confidence that he’ll actually be removed from office before the inauguration,” a US-Bookies spokesperson said.