Two Virginia police officers placed on leave after attending Capitol riot

The Rocky Mount, Virginia, Police Department has notified federal officials that two of its officers “were present” at the attempted siege of the Capitol Wednesday.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave.

“The Town of Rocky Mount fully supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly by its employees but does not condone the unlawful acts that occurred that day,” the department said in a statement Sunday.

Neither officer has been publicly identified, but the police department said both were off-duty.

Dozens of people who stormed the Capitol have been arrested so far, with at least 13 currently facing federal charges, according to the Department of Justice.

Among them are Richard Barnett, who was photographed sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk and stealing a piece of mail from her office, Lonnie Coffman, who allegedly drove a pickup truck with 11 Molotov cocktails, and Adam Johnson, who posed for a photo while carrying Pelosi’s lectern out of the building.