What’s a ‘Cold Moon’? What to know about 2020’s final full moon

This image shows a stargazer with his telescope

The “Christmas Star” wasn’t the final celestial performance of 2020.

The great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn lit up the sky this month — and now a full moon will continue the show.

The last full moon of the year will arrive Tuesday night, according to Space.com. It’ll look full for about three days and be visible until Thursday, according to NASA.

The moon will officially be full Tuesday at 10:28 p.m. on the East Coast and 7:28 p.m. on the West Coast, Space.com reported.

The final full moon of the year is called a “Cold Moon,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

“December’s full Moon is most commonly known as the Cold Moon—a Mohawk name that conveys the frigid conditions of this time of year, when cold weather truly begins to grip us,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac reported.

It has also been called a “Long Night Moon,” because it has risen during or near the winter solstice, which happened Dec. 21 in 2020, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The best way to see December’s full moon is to stand outdoors while the sun is setting and look for the moon, EarthSky reported.

“Sun going down while the moon is coming up?” EarthSky reported. “That’s a full moon, or close to one.”