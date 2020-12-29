Neighbor shot 4 times in ‘property dispute’ that led to manhunt, Mississippi cops say

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Mississippi man shot in a fight with his neighbor has died, police and multiple news outlets have reported.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said gunfire erupted in a subdivision in Brandon, about 13 miles east of Jackson, just after 3:15 p.m. Monday. A war of words between 18-year-old DeShawn Douglas and his neighbor had turned physical, according to a news release.

Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Video taken by a witness shows the moments before the shooting unfolded, WLBT reported. Fellow neighbor Brandon Warren said what started as an argument soon spilled off the porch and onto the ground below as the two men wrestled with one another.

That’s when police and witnesses say Douglas pulled out a gun and started shooting.

“And he shot him four to six times, center mass,” Warren said, according to the news station. “One in the elbow one in the leg, one in the chest, one in the back.”

The victim, identified by the Rankin County coroner as 54-year-old Christopher Miln, later died from his injuries, WAPT reported.

Bailey said the shooting reportedly stemmed from an “ongoing property dispute,” according to Magnolia State Live. McClatchy News reached out to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office for details and is awaiting response.

Police said Douglas fled the scene on foot, sparking a manhunt. Deputies arrested him hours later at a Regions Bank and booked him into the Rankin County Jail, according to a news release.

The Rankin County District Attorney John “Bubba” Bramlett’s office is handling the case and will provide input on possible charges against Douglas. Bailey said the witness video could also play a factor.

“It just shows there are two sides to every story,” he said, according to WLBT. “And yes, it will be used as evidence in this case and I believe the district attorney will use that video at the grand jury.”