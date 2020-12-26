Boys who died in Detroit Christmas blaze identified

DETROIT – Two boys who died in a Christmas Day house fire on Detroit's east side have been identified.

The boys are De'Lon Wheeler, 7, and Damarion Wheeler, 6, according to a Detroit News interview with their mother. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office did not confirm their identities to the Free Press.

Two other children were injured in the fire, fire officials say.

Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze on Helen Street, near Eight Mile and Van Dyke, Friday at around 8:45 a.m.

Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said Saturday that the fire is still under investigation but appears to be accidental. He said fire investigators plan to interview the injured children once they recover.

"We're looking into a number of different things," he said.

The fire gutted the house and burned the boys who died beyond recognition, Fornell said.

The two-story home didn't have working central heat. Several space heaters were used at the home, Fornell said. The house had no working fire detectors.

Before firefighters arrived on the scene, Fornell said, a woman believed to be around 30 years old had jumped from the second floor of the house with a three-year-old girl. Fornell said neither was seriously injured.

He said the girl was "in her mother's arms" when she jumped.

Two of the woman's other children got out of the house from the first floor – an eight-year-old girl who had third-degree burns to her hands and face, and a 10-year-old boy who had third-degree burns to his hands and face, as well as smoke inhalation.

"It's definitely a Christmas tragedy," Fornell said Friday. "Just horrible."

Family members set up an online fundraiser.

"Words can't express the pain our family has endured this year," the fundraiser description reads.