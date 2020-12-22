Two passengers and a dog exit moving Delta plane on emergency slide, officials say

Officials say a man and woman opened the door of a moving Delta plane and slid out of the aircraft. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) AP

A Delta flight was taxiing to the runway at LaGuardia Airport in New York Monday morning when, officials say, events took a turn for the bizarre.

Brian Plummer was on the Atlanta-bound flight when he said he felt the plane come to a halt while taxiing, the New York Times reported.

A Delta spokesperson told CNN a man and woman opened the cabin door while the plane was moving, activating the aircraft’s emergency slide.

The pair then slid out of the plane and are believed to have taken a service dog down the slide with them, WABC reported.

Plummer told the Times he’d previously seen a man, a woman and a large service dog on the plane and that they had changed seats several times, according to the newspaper. Plummer also said the man stood up as the flight was taxiing then told a flight attendant he had post-traumatic stress disorder when he was ordered to sit down, the Times reported.

Following the incident, the plane taxiied back to the gate and all passengers were deplaned and booked on other flights, WABC reported.

“Maintenance technicians have evaluated the aircraft and is scheduled to return to service this evening,” the spokesperson told CNN.

It’s not clear if the pair will face charges, but several outlets report they were taken into custody.