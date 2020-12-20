Public health alert: A food imported from China carries a fake USDA inspection stamp

You might be skeptical about New Orleans-roasted chicken wings imported from China anyway. But a USDA public health alert says there’s a reason besides geographic-gastronomical incongruity to look askance at these 600 gram bags:

The USDA mark of inspection is a fake. False. Ersatz.

“The frozen chicken wings products are labeled with a false USDA mark of inspection bearing “P-40478”, an establishment number that does not exist,” the alert says.

“The problem was discovered when [Food Safety Inspection Service] received a consumer complaint reporting a product suspected of being illegally imported being sold at a location. After investigation, FSIS determined that the product was ineligible and misbranded with a false USDA mark of inspection.”

California company Di-Da Di-Da imported the wings from China.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The bags have ““Chicken Arrived, Organic Chicken, New Orleans-Roasted Chicken Wings” and the best by date of 09/19/2021 in Mandarin Chinese. They went from one retail location to 20 in California, Oregon and Washington.

Consumers should double bag the wings to keep animals out of them, the USDA says, then throw them away.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER