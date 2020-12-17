Texas mayor arrested after including anti-Trump letter in water bills, officials say

Domino, Texas, Mayor Al Campbell was arrested after he included a letter urging residents to vote against President Donald Trump in water bills, officials say. Screengrab from KTAL.

A Texas mayor was arrested after he included a letter in water bills that called President Donald Trump a “direct descendant” of the devil, reports say.

Al Campbell, mayor of the small East Texas town of Domino, sent the letter to residents in September, urging them not to re-elect Trump, KTAL reported. He wrote the country couldn’t survive four more years of “neglect and abuse” by the president, according to the news outlet.

“Our president may not be the devil but he has spawned enough lies to qualify him to be a direct descendant of the aforementioned evil spirit,” the letter obtained by KTAL said.

Campbell was arrested and charged with abuse of official capacity and unlawful use of funds for political advertising after an investigation by the Cass County District Attorney’s Office, KLTV reported. The mayor admitted to sending the letter but insisted it didn’t cost the city extra money because it was included in utility bills already scheduled to be mailed, the news outlet reported.

The top of the letter included city’s official seal and “Mayor Al Campbell,” KETK reported. Investigators determined it costs between $100 and $750 to mail the letters, the news outlet reported.

The population of Domino is about 80. Trump won Cass County and the state of Texas, but President-elect Joe Biden was declared winner of the election.