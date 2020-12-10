Video of youth football coach punching player is under investigation, Georgia cops say

Police in Savannah, Georgia say an investigation is underway after an online video showed a youth football coach striking a player during an away game in Florida. Screenshot from Twitter page of @CoachFore

Social media video showing a youth football coach punching one of his young players is now the subject of a police investigation, according to Georgia authorities.

The Savannah Police Department says it looked into the incident after receiving dozens of messages about the coach’s actions, which were caught on camera and shared widely online.

The 40-second clip shows the unnamed coach strike a player twice in the face, at one point knocking the child onto the ground in front of fans and players.

Someone shared this with me. It was on their Facebook page. Supposedly happened in Florida during some championships during the past week. Anyone know disposition? Should’ve been arrested . . . . . Absolutely, totally uncalled for. We have to rid sports of “coaches” like this. pic.twitter.com/X57VMr7Rfe — Chris Fore (@CoachFore) December 9, 2020

“We want to assure everyone that we did immediately look into this and quickly learned that this incident occurred while the team was out of town,” Savannah police said in a statement posted to Facebook. “After contacting the police department in the city the team was at when the incident occurred, we learned that their detectives had already begun investigating the coach’s actions.”

The coach hasn’t been identified, but online posts suggest he is affiliated with the 9U Savannah Gators. The team was reportedly competing at the American Youth Football National Championships in Kissimmee, Florida, when the incident occurred, according to Yahoo News.

The clip has been shared thousands of times across Twitter and Facebook, sparking outrage and leading to calls for the coach to be immediately disciplined.

“Shame on every adult here who allowed this to happen and did nothing,” one person commented. “This man needs to be held responsible for his actions.”

“100% unacceptable,” wrote another. “This coach doesn’t belong in youth sports & needs to be removed immediately.”

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James also criticized the incident, posting on Instagram: “Couldn’t be my kid ... If I (were) there and it’s not even my kid, we gone have more than words for sure.”

Police said the incident remains under investigation.