Suspect makes bomb threat in building housing Democrats’ headquarters, WA cops say

Police have arrested a suspect who is accused of making a bomb threat in the building that houses the headquarters of the Spokane County Democrats, police said.

A man entered the Teamsters Labor Union building — where the Democrats have their office — Wednesday in Spokane, Washington, and told workers, “I have a bomb,” Sgt. Terry Preuninger, Spokane police spokesman, told McClatchy News.

The suspect was carrying a bag that appeared to have wires coming out, police said.

Nicole Bishop, chair of the Spokane County Democrats, said a volunteer encountered the man and he handed her a piece of paper, asking if she knew what it meant, according to The Spokesman Review. The suspect told the volunteer that it was “a manifesto,” before saying he had a bomb, the newspaper reported.

Some people were able to immediately leave the building and call 911, according to Preuninger. As police arrived, other people ran out of the building but one employee was “detained” by the suspect and “not allowed to leave,” Preuninger said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

SWAT members responded to the incident and the suspect surrendered himself to police before a negotiator arrived on scene, according to Preuninger.

As officers cleared the building, they found the suspect had started a small fire but it is unclear how, Preuninger said. The fire was out before the police found it, according to Preuninger.

The suspect’s device was given to the Spokane police explosive disposal unit and an investigation is ongoing, Preuninger said.

Bishop said none of the organization’s employees or volunteers suffered significant injuries, but she could not say whether any Teamster employees were harmed, KREM reported. Bishop and Tina Podlodowski, chair of the Washington State Democrats, issued a joint statement, according to The Seattle Times, saying:

“We are so relieved that no one was harmed in this reprehensible act of violence. Our primary concern is for the safety of our volunteers and the broader community of Spokane. We urge elected officials and community leaders to join us in condemning this apparently politically motivated act of violence.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The suspect was taken into custody but has not been charged, Preuinger said.