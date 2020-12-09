Singing port-a-potties? Watch festive toilets perform in record holiday light show

Thirty-two port-a-potties. Thirty-two lit-up faces singing a holiday classic. One world-record innovative concept.

Service Sanitation, an Indiana-based port-a-potty company, said it set a world record with its Jingle Johns display. The festive presentation featured more than two dozen port-a-potties with lit up faces singing “Hallelujah.”

“The Jingle Johns have officially set a world record for the most animated faces on a single holiday light display,” Service Sanitation wrote on Facebook after breaking the record Friday in front of the Chicago skyline.

Steve Dykstra, Director of Marketing for Service Sanitation, told McClatchy News it is not a Guinness World Record, but that the company is self-claiming the title after combing through the internet for days attempting to find a worthy contender.

Service Sanitation showed off the Jingle Johns, a concept that originated in 2016, on social media. The two-minute clip features a blend of the holiday classic along with audio clips from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “Elf.”

“It’s all about a continuous innovation and achieving a new ‘wow factor’ each year,” Dykstra said on the company’s website.

Four of the Jingle Johns also travel across Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin to perform at holiday gatherings. Named Porta Paul, Carl Can, Buddy Blue and Linda Loo, they have a 20-minute show that features several songs.

Guinness World Records did not immediately respond to a request from McClatchy News.