Former KC Royals fan-favorite puts California ocean-view condo on market. Take a look

Former Kansas City Royals slugger Mike Moustakas, who helped bring the team a World Series championship in 2015, has put his Malibu, California, ocean-view condo on the market for $1.5 million, the Halton Pardee + Partners listing shows.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the now Cincinnati Reds infielder bought the condo in 2014 for $1.27 million. The 1,800-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom condo stretches across two stories.

“This beautiful Malibu condo is so inviting the moment you set foot inside,” the listing says. “The living room takes your eye straight to the stunning ocean views.”

Upstairs are two balconies — one that overlooks the neighborhood and one that looks toward the ocean beyond the Pacific Coast Highway.

Moustakas was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick by the Royals in 2007 and was a two-time All-Star during his eight seasons in Kansas City, as well as the American League Comeback Player of the Year in 2017 after bouncing back from a knee injury. The California native was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2018 season and signed a four-year deal with the Reds in December 2019.

