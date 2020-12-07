Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Watch as a horse trapped in an icy lake is saved by Colorado firefighters, video shows

First responders in Colorado rescued a horse trapped in an icy lake on Saturday, according to video posted by Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.

Buddy, the horse, wandered onto the frozen lake overnight and his owner found him not moving and standing in the lake on Saturday morning, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority division chief Michael Cerovski, The Mercury News reported. Rescuers used a crane to pull him from the lake.

“He’s shivering under this big blanket we’ve got,” Cerovski said, according to the publication. “That’s a good sign. If you’re shivering, you’ve still got energy.”

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said Thompson Valley EMS helped rescue the horse after it got stuck on the ice, according to a Facebook post.

Video posted by the agency on Facebook shows rescuers using a crane to hoist the horse from the lake.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Thankful for the help from City Of Loveland light and power with their crane. They played a critical role in getting this tired and cold horse out of the pond. Now the long task of warming the horse back up,” firefighters wrote.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Summer Lin
Summer Lin
Summer Lin is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter. She graduated from Columbia University School of Journalism and was previously a News and Politics Writer for Bustle News.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service