Maskless crowd at high school football game prompts apology from Oklahoma district

Jenks Public Schools posted this photo of Jenks High football players and cheerleaders following their victory in the state championship. The photo shows that many of the students were not wearing masks or keeping social distance. Jenls Public Schools

An Oklahoma school district apologized Sunday after it shared a photo showing dozens of students not wearing masks at a high school state championship football game.

The photo shared Saturday night by Jenks Public Schools shows Jenks High School football players and cheerleaders congregating around students following their victory in the 6A-1 state championship. Many of the students were not wearing masks and they were not social distancing.

Dozens of people commented on the photo, criticizing the actions by the students.

“I’m a Jenks lifer. The love I have for that school is tremendous, but this photo made me sad,” Nancy Davis wrote. “Y’all got to do better. Jenks you are smarter then this.”

“Absolutely disgusting and selfish behavior from the administration, teachers, parents, coaches, students, and everyone involved,” said Jordan Lee Harmon.

Jenks Public Schools said in a Facebook post it “acknowledges and accepts this criticism.”

The school’s opponent, Edmond Santa Fe High School, released their own protocols prior to the game. Edmond Public Schools said all fans were required to wear a face mask, and seating in the student section was marked so fans could “sit at an appropriate distance from others.”

The game took place at Edmond’s University of Central Oklahoma, where safety protocols are in place. People on the campus are required to wear a face mask when around others. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association also released guidelines for spectators.

A face mask ordinance in Edmond is in effect until Feb. 28, 2021.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged Americans to wear face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

There have been more than 4,100 coronavirus cases in Edmond since the pandemic began, including at least 1,700 since Nov. 1.

Jenks Public Schools said the photo showed “too many” students without masks and social distancing.

“This is not the kind of safe environment JPS seeks to create for students and staff members,” the school district said.

It said it will pledge to “maintain stricter safety protocols” at future events.

“The lack of safety protocols at the state championship game was not up to the standard that is expected, it said in a statement. “Jenks Public Schools and Jenks High School sincerely apologizes for this mistake.”

Jenks High School returned to in-school learning Monday with safety protocols in place.