‘I will forever be grateful’ Deputy helps WA woman get to dad dying of COVID-19

Makiah Cox was on her way to Tacoma to say goodbye for the last time to her father, who was dying of COVID-19.

But her car broke down along the way on Friday.

“So many people asked me if my car died then drove off,” Cox wrote in a message to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department in Washington state. “I swear I was fine until I saw (a sheriff’s deputy’s) car drive by when I waved him down, and when he stopped to help me I lost it and couldn’t stop crying.”

The deputy helped get the car to “a safe spot” until her boyfriend’s brother arrived to take her to the hospital to see her father, KING reported.

Donald Wright, 71, fought coronavirus for nearly two months in the hospital after testing positive in September, according to the TV station.

Even though Wright tested negative for the virus a few weeks ago, “his lungs were [too] scarred to come off the ventilator,” Cox wrote in a note to the sheriff’s department expressing appreciation for the deputy’s help.

“[The deputy] even mentioned I probably shouldn’t drive if I was crying so hard,” Cox wrote. “Him stopping and helping me sent me over the edge. I felt like on a day so horrible for me he had the kindness and his heart to stop and help even though he didn’t have to.”

The department said it got Cox’s permission to share the note publicly “so that others who are experiencing loss and pain would know that they are not alone.”.

“I will forever be grateful for him and his service. ... He truly made a difference in someone else’s life today,” Cox wrote.

Cox made a Facebook post about her father’s passing, writing that he had no underlying health conditions. She pleaded with people to “wear the mask, stay home and STAY SAFE. No one else needs to go through this pain.”

Cox said Wright was not her biological father but that “he took me in when my own father wouldn’t and showed me things that I don’t think anybody else could have ever showed me,” KING reported.

“He loved me even though I wasn’t his blood, and he ... gave me the best years of my life.”