How long would you wait for In-N-Out Burger? Traffic backs up for miles in Colorado

Employees hustle to keep up with the orders at the Colorado Springs In-N-Out restaurant Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The first two locations in Colorado opened Friday, this one at the southeast corner of InterQuest and Voyager parkways and one in Aurora. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) AP

Is there anything more American than this?

In-N-Out Burger customers descended upon a new location in Aurora, Colorado, on Friday, backing up traffic for miles just for a taste of the California-based fast-food chain’s fare.

The massive movement required police officers to monitor traffic as people waited up to 14 hours in a line that reached an estimated two miles.

It’s not as if police didn’t expect it. A day before the opening, the department warned of heavy traffic expected in the area.

Coloradans didn’t disappoint.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A TV reporter captured a glimpse of what looks like rush-hour traffic.

Check out the lines at the In-N-Out grand opening in Aurora.



Meanwhile, hundreds of local burger joints are laying off their entire staffs today as indoor dining is shutdown.



What a year. pic.twitter.com/EU56mGfoPp — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) November 20, 2020

Lines outside the restaurant looked like fans waiting for a concert or football game — not a burger.

WOW!

Aerials over the In-N-Out Burger in Aurora, Colorado, where lines are so long, there is a 12 HOUR WAIT!

This is a great kicker! It's item MW-016FR. pic.twitter.com/0NOYfavcKp — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) November 20, 2020

A local CBS TV station’s helicopter captured the mass of In-N-Out customers.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

️️Here is what a 12-hour wait for In-N-Out in Aurora looks like from Copter 4.



A few things:



1. You never actually see the start of the line

2. There's a line to wait in a group of about 50 cars waiting to get BACK in the line (watch white SUV at :26)@CBSDenver #inNOut pic.twitter.com/6eWK8tVV8C — Ryan Greene (@RyanCBS4) November 20, 2020

In the Aurora Police Department’s last update for the night, the final customer of the night had been “marked,” and they could expect to eat around 2 a.m.

“We anticipate continued traffic impacts in the coming days so please use alternate routes, maybe you’ll find another great local eatery to support,” police said.