6-year-old late for school dies after running in front of her bus, Texas police say

A 6-year-old Texas girl died after she was struck by a school bus Tuesday morning, news outlets report.

The girl was late and other children had already loaded onto the bus when the driver began pulling away in Conroe just north of Houston, KPRC reported. Police say she was hit after running in front of the bus and the driver didn’t see her, the TV station reported.

Medical personnel performed lifesaving measures on the girl before taking her to a local hospital, where she died, KTRK reported.

The girl has not been identified.

Police say dashcam video from the bus corroborates the driver’s story, KHOU reported.

“The Conroe Police Department sends prayers to the family, witnesses, and emergency responders for this tragedy,” police told KHOU.