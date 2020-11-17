New Orleans nixes plans for Mardi Gras parades in 2021

Revelers reach for beads thrown from a float during the Krewe of Mid-City Mardi Gras parade on St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, Sunday, March 6, 2011. Mardi Gras season ends with an all-day celebration on Tuesday, March 8th. Associated Press

The city of New Orleans has slashed hopes for Mardi Gras celebrations next year.

In a “Frequently Asked Questions” section on the city’s website, Mayor LaToya Cantrell makes clear there will be no Mardi Gras parades in 2021.

“Answer: Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus,” the website reads.

The decision has prompted mixed reactions from locals.

“There’s no Mardi Gras without parades,” one user commented on the mayor’s Twitter page.

“Mardi gras is the reason we have so many (COVID-19) cases. Cancel it. They’ll be OK,” another wrote.

This is a developing story.